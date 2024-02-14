Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.78. 108,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 681,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

