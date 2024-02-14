Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 102,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.31. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

