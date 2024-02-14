Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 9.8% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.61. 797,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,935,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

