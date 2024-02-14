AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 489,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a one year low of $108.18 and a one year high of $140.47.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

