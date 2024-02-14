Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 142,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,020. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

