Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:AERS opened at GBX 63.28 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Aquila European Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.54 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.30 ($1.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.74.

