Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:ARZ – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.43. 274,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 79,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43.
About Aralez Pharmaceuticals
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.
