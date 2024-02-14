Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 43.7% in January

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 65,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

