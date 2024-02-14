Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $394.52 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00004057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $394.52 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.0347088 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 767 active market(s) with $361,100,468.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

