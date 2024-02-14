Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

AMID traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 3,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.64%.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

