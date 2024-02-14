Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Arqit Quantum stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
