Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Aryzta Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

