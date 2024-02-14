Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,393,373 shares.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.26.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

