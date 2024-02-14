Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ASH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. 401,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 139.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after buying an additional 824,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,797,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

