ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $924.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $785.49 and a 200-day moving average of $689.93. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $954.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.