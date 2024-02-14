Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in January

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
