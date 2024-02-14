Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in January

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 580,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $616.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on ATXS

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.