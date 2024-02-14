Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Down 1.6%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 37,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 798,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

