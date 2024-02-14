AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AstroNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
