AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

