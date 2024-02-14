ATB Capital Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $110.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,578,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

