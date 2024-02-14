ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ATIF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.50. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 149.27%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

