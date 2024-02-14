Atika Capital Management LLC Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $603.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

