Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,102. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.94.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,573,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,573,603.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $38,189.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 149,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $67,854,943. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

