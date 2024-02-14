Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atrion Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Atrion stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.88. 5,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.79 and its 200 day moving average is $388.14. The firm has a market cap of $591.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $700.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Battat acquired 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

