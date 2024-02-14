Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,184,771 shares.
Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.48.
Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile
Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.
See Also
