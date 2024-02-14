authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 186,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 3,311 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,126,002 shares in the company, valued at $10,010,157.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,705 shares of company stock worth $240,386. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of authID

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter.

authID Price Performance

About authID

authID stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734. authID has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

