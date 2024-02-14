Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$10.44. 12,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 22,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Laurentian raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The firm has a market cap of C$415.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

