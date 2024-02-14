AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.10% of AutoZone worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,857.12.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $13.31 on Wednesday, reaching $2,712.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,728. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,667.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,590.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

