Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 264,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

