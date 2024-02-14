AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.82%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

