Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Avantor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

Avantor Stock Up 9.6 %

AVTR stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 8,015,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,430. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

