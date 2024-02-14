Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avient Stock Up 6.6 %

Avient stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 230,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Avient by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

