Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.650 EPS.
Avient Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 243,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Avient
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
