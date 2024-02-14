Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 243,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

