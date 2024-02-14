Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $149,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $420.99. 693,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,940. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.71 and a 200-day moving average of $402.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

