Aviva PLC Has $61.98 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $61,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AON traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.27. The stock had a trading volume of 307,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,007. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.