Aviva PLC Has $82.61 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.37% of Equifax worth $82,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $247.43. 378,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.70. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $256.21.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

