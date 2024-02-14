Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aviva PLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $121,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,611,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

