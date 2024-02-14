Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Waste Management worth $76,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.35. 1,740,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,026. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $199.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

