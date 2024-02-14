Aviva PLC Purchases 29,367 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $79,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $392,269,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 5,229,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,472,805. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

