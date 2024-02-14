Aviva PLC Sells 22,465 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $19.81 on Wednesday, reaching $574.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

