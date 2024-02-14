Aviva PLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $67,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,128 shares of company stock worth $1,117,039 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,056. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

