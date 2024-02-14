Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.86 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.86 or 0.00015128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $68.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,958.55 or 1.00028800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013602 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00173172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,258,429 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,242,251.51378316 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.64862978 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $61,414,717.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

