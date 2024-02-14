Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.79 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $63.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.79 or 0.00015116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,545.11 or 1.00029495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00013581 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00172634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024083 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,254,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,242,251.51378316 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.64862978 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $61,414,717.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

