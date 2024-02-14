Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.70% of Axon Enterprise worth $104,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.1 %

AXON stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 178,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,374. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $273.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

