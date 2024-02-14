AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth $5,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

