Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after buying an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

