Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 18,280,000 shares. Approximately 28.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bakkt

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 2,993,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,721. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bakkt by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.