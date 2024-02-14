Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
NYSE:CIB traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 179,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $34.43.
Bancolombia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.
Institutional Trading of Bancolombia
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
