Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 189,379 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,379 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.43% of Nasdaq worth $121,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 1,477,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.