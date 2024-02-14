Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $237.98 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.77% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $237,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

