Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $93.15 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,162 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $93,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 236,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,721,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,412,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95,741 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,878,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

